The Reviews are in for Star Trek: Picard

The day has finally arrived! Star Trek: Picard beamed onto CBS All Access in the early morning hours, and the reviews are starting to come in. Critics are praising the new series, especially a stellar turn by lead actor Sir Patrick Stewart. Here are some of the reviews that have come in as viewers start their new journey with Jean-Luc Picard and return to the world of Star Trek.

Mashable’s Adam Rosenberg writes “It's clear right away though that Picard is also about so much more. It's a TV series with the narrative mindset of a movie, and a Star Trek story that's committed to shining a light into dark places that we haven't explored before. This is a world we all know, filled with familiar names and faces and references to lore. But it's also a new kind of vision for what a Star Trek story can look like.”