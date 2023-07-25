The Returned, Part 3 Out Today

Star Trek: New Frontier: The Returned, Part 3, the third and final installment in a new three-part eNovella serial from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books, is out today, September 7. As fans know, The Returned trilogy represents popular author Peter David's long-awaited return to both Trek and the New Frontier series.

Here's the synopsis from the publisher:

Captain Mackenzie Calhoun and the crew of the U.S.S. Excalibur are back, picking up three months after the stunning events depicted in New Frontier: Blind Man’s Bluff. Calhoun's search of Xenex has failed to find any survivors, and now he is bound and determined to track down the race that killed them—the D'myurj and their associates, the Brethren—and exact vengeance upon them. His search will take the Excalibur crew into a pocket universe, where he discovers not only the homeworld of the D’myurj, but another race that shares Calhoun's determination to obliterate his opponents. But is this new race truly an ally… or an even greater threat?"

The Returned, Part 3 will cost $2.99.

