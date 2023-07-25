The Returned, Part 1 Out Today

Star Trek: New Frontier: The Returned, Part 1, the first installment in a three-part eNovella serial from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books, is available today. The Returned, Part 1, marks author Peter David's long-awaited return to both Trek and the New Frontier series. Here's the synopsis from the publisher:Captain Mackenzie Calhoun and the crew of the U.S.S. Excalibur are back, picking up three months after the stunning events depicted in New Frontier: Blind Man’s Bluff. Calhoun's search of Xenex has failed to find any survivors, and now he is bound and determined to track down the race that killed them—the D'myurj and their associates, the Brethren--and exact vengeance upon them. His search will take the Excalibur crew into a pocket universe, where he discovers not only the homeworld of the D’myurj, but another race that shares Calhoun's determination to obliterate his opponents. But is this new race truly an ally…or an even greater threat?

Part 2 will go on sale on August 3, with Part 3 out on September 7.

