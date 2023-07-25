The Returned: Out This Summer

Captain Mackenzie Calhoun and the crew of the U.S.S. Excalibur are back, picking up three months after the stunning events depicted in New Frontier: Blind Man’s Bluff. Calhoun's search of Xenex has failed to find any survivors, and now he is bound and determined to track down the race that killed them—the D'myurj and their associates, the Brethren--and exact vengeance upon them. His search will take the Excalibur crew into a pocket universe, where he discovers not only the homeworld of the D’myurj, but another race that shares Calhoun's determination to obliterate his opponents. But is this new race truly an ally…or an even greater threat?

Part 1 will go on sale July 6, followed by Part 2 on August 3 and Part 3 on September 7, and keep an eye on StarTrek.comfor news about other upcoming Star Trek novels from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books.