Published Mar 6, 2015
The Returned: Out This Summer
Peter David will return to the Star Trek fold this summer with Star Trek: New Frontier: The Returned, which Simon & Schuster will publish as a digital-first eNovel in a special three-part serial format. Check out StarTrek.com's exclusive First Looks at the covers, and below are details about the story by the popular author.
Captain Mackenzie Calhoun and the crew of the U.S.S. Excalibur are back, picking up three months after the stunning events depicted in New Frontier: Blind Man’s Bluff. Calhoun's search of Xenex has failed to find any survivors, and now he is bound and determined to track down the race that killed them—the D'myurj and their associates, the Brethren--and exact vengeance upon them. His search will take the Excalibur crew into a pocket universe, where he discovers not only the homeworld of the D’myurj, but another race that shares Calhoun's determination to obliterate his opponents. But is this new race truly an ally…or an even greater threat?
Part 1 will go on sale July 6, followed by Part 2 on August 3 and Part 3 on September 7, and keep an eye on StarTrek.comfor news about other upcoming Star Trek novels from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books.