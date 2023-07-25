The Pure Nerdery Joy of the Trek/Green Lantern Comics

It's doubtful any Star Trek fans haven't at least heard of Green Lantern (he's the guy who flies around with a green ring! Friends with Superman!) but you may not know just how perfect the travails of Hal Jordan of Space Sector 2814 align with that of the Enterprise. Jordan, an Earthling with his share of Kirk-like qualities, is “chosen” to wear a Power Ring and join the Green Lantern Corps, an intergalactic band of space cops.

The Corps is like Deep Space Nine's Promenade on acid – a collection of weirdo aliens from all stretches of the Universe. Many are humanoid (like our friend Tomar-Re, a Xudarian that kinda looks like a chicken-fish) or Kilowog (a broad-chested, gentle giant from Bolovax Vik that kinda looks like a pig-dog.) There are stranger members of the Corps, like Mogo, a sentient planet, or Bzzd, a hornet-like creature from the planet Apiaton. (Bzzd is not the smallest Green Lantern, mind you. That would either be Leezle Pon, super-intelligent smallpox virus, or Dkrtzy RRR, a bio-sentient mathematical equation, but since he takes no shape at all, perhaps he is the largest Green Lantern!)

I'm really just scratching the surface of Green Lantern lore (I haven't even gotten to the Emotional Spectrum which drives rings of other colors) but you don't need to know much before picking up the trade paperback of “The Spectrum War” or the first issue of the current “Stranger Worlds” (which includes a wee summary of the first collection at the beginning.) Most importantly: it looks terrific.