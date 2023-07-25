The Prey Saga To Continue with The Jackal's Trick

Is it October already? Of course not, but Simon and Schuster/Pocket Books has just announced their Star Trek novel for that month, and it's Star Trek: Prey -- Book 2: The Jackal's Trick. StarTrek.com has details about the tome, written by John Jackson Miller, as well as an exclusive First Look at the cover art.

Here's the synopsis:

The Klingon-Federation alliance is in peril as never before. Lord Korgh has seized control of the House of Kruge, executing a plot one hundred years in the making. The Klingon cult known as the Unsung rampages across the stars, striking from the shadows in their cloaked birds-of-prey. And the mysterious figure known as Buxtus Cross launches a scheme that will transform the Klingon Empire forever.

Into danger flies Admiral William T. Riker and the U.S.S. Titan, charged with protecting the peace forged nearly a century before during the Khitomer Accords. Aided by Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the U.S.S. Enterprise, Riker and his officers scour the stars, seeking to find the Unsung and uncover the truth behind the conspiracy before time runs out.

Yet even as Commander Worf departs on a deeply personal mission of honor, hidden sinister forces seek to turn the crisis to their advantage. And the conspirators’ plans threaten to spiral out of control, jeopardizing the very empire they aspire to rule...

Star Trek: Prey -- Book 2: The Jackal's Trick is part of a trilogy that stretches from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock to Star Trek: The Next Generation. The Jackal's Prey will run 352 pages and be available on October 25 as a mass market paperback and eBook. It will cost $7.99. Go to www.simonandschuster.com to pre-order the adventure.