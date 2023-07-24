The Power of the Dancing Doctor

A key tool in these recoveries is Dance Movement Therapy (DMT). The American Dance Therapy Association defines DMT as “psychotherapeutic use of movement to promote emotional, social, cognitive, and physical integration of the individual, for the purpose of improving health and well-being.”

Pat Debenham, a retired Professor of Dance at two Utah-based universities, cites dance theorist Rudolph von Laban to explain: “Laban referred to our beings as ‘body/mind’ giving primacy to our physical experiences. They often create and condition our emotional, intellectual and spiritual responses to our environment and how we interact in relationships. Learning to ‘tune-in’ to physical sensation is at the heart of DMT; it helps us understand triggers. By doing so we begin to notice, understand and modulate our reactions. Dance provides one with a holistic, integrated sense of one’s self. It also, when used both improvisationally and in repeated patterns, rewires circuits in the brain.”

This is something I’ve seen first-hand. My mother, Cathy Black, opened her first dance school in her parents’ basement in 1961, when she was 14 years old. She, like Dr. Crusher to Data, taught tap dance and later formed the Alberta Tap Dance Association. She went on to become a Professor of Dance, teaching at the university level for 40 years. I watched her choreograph countless pieces (and even performed in a couple myself, though without what I would call any level of talent or ability), present numerous lectures, and even help a small neighbor girl learn to move again after a very serious car accident nearly killed her. My mom won several awards and served on the boards of international dance academic organizations. This was all until 2012, when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and vascular dementia. She was forced to retire prematurely as a result of the mental deterioration that had invaded. It was incredibly difficult to watch this brilliant woman lose control of her faculties. Except for dance. Dance had been her life. Her heart. Her soul. Her very being, remaining with her literally until the days before her death in January 2019. Her care center provided our family with this video showing how deeply ingrained in her dance was.