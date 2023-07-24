The Persistent Power of Loving Day

Due to these prejudices, those who have parents from two different species do not face an easy road ahead. Mixed backgrounds individuals are often bullied, ostracized, and have a difficult time forming relationships. They also face a psychological struggle between their cultures. Spock articulates this inner conflict when he states in the original series, “I have a Human half, you see, as well as an alien half, submerged, constantly at war with each other” ("The Enemy Within").

In Star Trek: Enterprise the first known alien hybrid baby of the human Trip and the Vulcan T’pol is deemed "a cross-breed freak" and used as an example of the perils of interspecies mating (Terra Prime). In Voyager, the half-Klingon and half-human B’Elanna is so distressed by her past that she tries to genetically alter her unborn daughter to not resemble Klingons ("Lineage"). On TNG, K’Ehlyr — who is also Klingon and human — states how she is terrified by her Klingon side ("The Emissary"), and in DS9 the half-Bajoran and half-Cardassian Ziyal explains that her background makes her “an outcast” ("For the Cause").

It is because these obstacles exist that interspecies relationships are a testament to the power of love and friendship. The fact that they endure despite the deep divides between alien races is a clear social commentary about our fundamental similarities, despite any differences on the surface. Relationships like the Lovings, that stand defiantly in the face of societal contempt, exemplify the endurance of love against hate. They are the literal embodiment of how we are better together. The benefits of overcoming prejudice is not just about social progress, but the key to the evolution of our species, and perhaps one day, alien species as well.