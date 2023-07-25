The People vs. Star Trek: 9 Best Courtroom Drama Episodes, Ranked

America's impeachment hearings can, admittedly, get kind of dull — especially if you don't live here. But, much like watching the addicting and wild debates in the UK's Parliament, once you’re in the right mindset and you’ve learned to tell all the various middle-aged white guys with bad haircuts apart, impeachment hearings can become appointment television.

But what about the end of the week, when the cameras are off and the hearings are over for a while? Luckily for fans of Star Trek— who tend to be the sort of curious, intelligent, engaged individuals who would care about the impeachment-inquiry hearings that have been taking place in the U.S. House of Representatives —Trek loves a good hearing episode, because they tend to be bottle episodes that go light on the VFX budget. So if you wanna keep your hearing mindset alive for the night, you’ve got plenty of options at your disposal.