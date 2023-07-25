Star Trek: The Next Generation fans all around the world have been snapping up Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season One on Blu-ray, but since today is the landmark 25th anniversary of TNG’s debut and because StarTrek.com is wrapping up our week of TNG 25th anniverary coverage -- we're pleased to let fans experience the definitive story on the creation of TNG by watching STARDATE REVISITED: THE ORIGINS OF STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION, one of the many memorable extras on the Season One Blu-ray.

This clip from the feature-length documentary includes never-before-seen revealing behind-the-scenes footage, newly found, entertaining screen tests, and fascinating all-new interviews with the key creative personnel from the show, as well as the entire regular cast. And it's only available as part of the complete Season One Blu-ray set. For more details on the release of Star Trek: The Next Generation on Blu-ray, click HERE to check out an exclusive StarTrek.com interview with producer Roger Lay, Jr.