    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 28, 2012

    The Origins of Star Trek: The Next Generation

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: The Next Generation fans all around the world have been snapping up Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season One on Blu-ray, but since today is the landmark 25th anniversary of TNG’s debut and because StarTrek.com is wrapping up our week of TNG 25th anniverary coverage -- we're pleased to let fans experience the definitive story on the creation of TNG by watching STARDATE REVISITED: THE ORIGINS OF STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION, one of the many memorable extras on the Season One Blu-ray.

    This clip from the feature-length documentary includes never-before-seen revealing behind-the-scenes footage, newly found, entertaining screen tests, and fascinating all-new interviews with the key creative personnel from the show, as well as the entire regular cast. And it's only available as part of the complete Season One Blu-ray set. For more details on the release of Star Trek: The Next Generation on Blu-ray, click HERE to check out an exclusive StarTrek.com interview with producer Roger Lay, Jr.

    Select your country below to order Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season One on Blu-ray.

