The Original Series Top 10 To Be Announced

The Star Trek Fan Favorites Collection will be available on August 5 on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Vudu and Xbox, and the 10 Star Trek: The Original Series episodes that will comprise the collection will be chosen by… YOU. Starting today and running through July 26, StarTrek.com, the Star Trek Facebookpage and CBS.com will host polls through which fans can choose – by liking – their most-beloved TOS episodes from 30 pre-selected options.

The winning episodes will be announced simultaneously on StarTrek.com, Facebook, CBS.com, the official Star Trek YouTube channel and the @StarTrek Twitter on August 5. That same day, the Star Trek Fan Favorites Collection will be available for purchase for $9.99. In the meantime, before voting, be sure to visit StarTrek.com, the Star Trek Facebook page and the Star Trek YouTube channel to check out clips from each of the 30 TOS episodes.

So, which TOS episode absolutely, positively has to be a part of the Star Trek Fan Favorites Collection?