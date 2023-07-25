Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 3, 2015

    The Original Series Ended 46 Years Ago Today

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    "Turnabout Intruder," to be honest, isn't necessarily an episode to be celebrated. Far from the finest hour of Star Trek: The Original Series, it's little more than yet another a mad scientist tale. However, it holds one particular distinction, which is why we're going to share some details, facts and figures about "Turnabout Intruder," and that distinction is this: it aired on June 3, 1969, 46 years ago today, and turned out to be the last-ever TOS episode. Gene Roddenberry wrote the story outline for "Turnabout Intruder"... way back in April of 1968.

