The Original Series Ended 46 Years Ago Today

"Turnabout Intruder," to be honest, isn't necessarily an episode to be celebrated. Far from the finest hour of Star Trek: The Original Series, it's little more than yet another a mad scientist tale. However, it holds one particular distinction, which is why we're going to share some details, facts and figures about "Turnabout Intruder," and that distinction is this: it aired on June 3, 1969, 46 years ago today, and turned out to be the last-ever TOS episode. Gene Roddenberry wrote the story outline for "Turnabout Intruder"... way back in April of 1968.