Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 5, 2016

    The One:12 Collective Spock Figure Coming Soon

    The One:12 Collective Spock Figure Coming Soon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The One:12 Collective will soon add Spock to its line of Star Trek figures. Digitally modeled to craft an uncanny likeness of Leonard Nimoy and assembled on a One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation, the figure will feature a series-accurate, real-fabric costume and leather-look screen-matched boots to create a true collectible. Other Spock-centric elements will include: an alternate head with arched eyebrow, a "Live long and prosper” hand, a phaser holding hand, a Vulcan mind-meld hand, a Vulcan nerve pinch hand, a set of posing hands, a set of fists, a phaser, a communicator with flip-up panel, a tricorder with opening top section and a display base and posing stand.

    Each figure will come packaged in a deluxe, fifth-panel window box featuring character-specific artwork and a translucent acetate slipcover. Designed for collector convenience, the packaging has been especially engineered to allow for maximum protection without sacrificing ease of removal for display. The One:12 Collective Spock will cost $70, plus shipping, and it should ship in April or May. Visit www.mezcotoyz.com to pre-order.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top