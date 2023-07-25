"The Offspring"... 26 Years Later

One of Star Trek: The Next Generation's most memorable, heartwrenching and morality-challenging hours, "The Offspring" aired on March 12, 1990—or 26 years ago today. A season-three episode that was written by Rene Echevarria and directed by Jonathan Frakes, it followed Data as he created, bonded with, taught, advocated for, struggled to save and then mourned Lal, his android "daughter."