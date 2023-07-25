The Official Starships Collection: Looking Back And Ahead

As 2014 draws to a close, the team at Star Trek The Official Starships Collection have put together an image showing how far they’ve come. As you can see, this has already evolved into the largest collection of model Star Trek ships ever produced. It all began in late 2013, when they launched with the Enterprise-D. Early models hit on many of Star Trek’s most famous ships, but before long they were producing models that no one had ever dreamt would be made in die-cast, starting with the Akira class, and going to more obscure ships such as the Krenim Temporal Weapon Ship and the Dauntless.

2015 promises more of the same, with some major highlights still to come -- such as Matt Jefferies’ classic Original Series Enterprise and Zefram Cochrane’s revolutionary ship, the Phoenix, plus a selection of much rarer ships, including the U.S.S. Centaur, the Steamrunner class and the TOS Klingon battlecruiser.

The next two ships to be released are Issue #34, the 22nd-century Vulcan Surak-class and Issue #35, the 22nd-century version of the Klingon Bird-of-Prey.