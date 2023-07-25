Published Dec 14, 2014
The Official Starships Collection: Looking Back And Ahead
As 2014 draws to a close, the team at Star Trek The Official Starships Collection have put together an image showing how far they’ve come. As you can see, this has already evolved into the largest collection of model Star Trek ships ever produced. It all began in late 2013, when they launched with the Enterprise-D. Early models hit on many of Star Trek’s most famous ships, but before long they were producing models that no one had ever dreamt would be made in die-cast, starting with the Akira class, and going to more obscure ships such as the Krenim Temporal Weapon Ship and the Dauntless.
2015 promises more of the same, with some major highlights still to come -- such as Matt Jefferies’ classic Original Series Enterprise and Zefram Cochrane’s revolutionary ship, the Phoenix, plus a selection of much rarer ships, including the U.S.S. Centaur, the Steamrunner class and the TOS Klingon battlecruiser.
The next two ships to be released are Issue #34, the 22nd-century Vulcan Surak-class and Issue #35, the 22nd-century version of the Klingon Bird-of-Prey.
The Surak class was one of the Vulcan ships that made regular appearances on Star Trek: Enterprise. The magazine contains a detailed profile, along with the story of how its designer, Doug Drexler, took inspiration from a rejected Matt Jefferies design for Kirk's ship.
As Issue #35 explains, the Star Trek: Enterprise era Klingon Bird-of-Prey was a careful reimagining of Nilo Rodis' original design that was done for Star Trek III. Designer John Eaves' goal was to create an earlier, more-primitive Klingon ship that retained the classic look and feel of this famous Klingon fighter.
The Official Starships collection is available in selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about upcoming releases and for detailed looks at each ship as it is released.
P.S. -- If you look carefully at the image above, you’ll see that not every model got into the picture, but at the same time, there are some that have never been officially revealed before… Can you spot what’s missing and what's new?