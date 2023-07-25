Star Trek -- The Official Guide to Our Universe: The True Science Behind the Starship Voyages will be published by National Geographic on June 7. It's written by Andrew Fazekas, a science writer, broadcaster and lecturer nicknamed "The Night Sky Guy."

Here's the full synopsis, direct from National Geographic:

Explore the great beyond with this real-life guide to our universe, based on the greatest Star Trek adventures from TV and film. Many of the galactic destinations featured in Star Trek over the years—multiple star systems, alien worlds, supernova explosions, emission nebulae, voracious black holes—are scientifically valid, so much so that one can step out and view them in the night sky. In these colorful pages, astronomer Andrew Fazekas uses the beloved series as a prism through which to explore the solar system, exoplanets, stars, nebulae, and more.

With clips from your favorite episodes, snapshots of how today’s technology is (or isn’t) tracking with Star Trek’s sci-fi vision, scientifically accurate accounts of the many realms visited by the Enterprise, and star charts that help you locate each destination in the night sky, this riveting book combines fact, fun, and fantasy in one glorious adventure.

Star Trek -- The Official Guide to Our Universe: The True Science Behind the Starship Voyages will run 304 pages and cost $24.95. Visit www.amazon.com to pre-order it.