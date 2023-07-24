The Nurses of Star Trek, Ranked

Sickbay is the emotional hub of every Star Trek series, a place where characters go for both physical and mental help. But the ship’s doctors would have an exceedingly difficult time without the dedicated support staff making sure the hyposprays are full, the medical tricorders are charged, and holding things together both literally and figuratively.

“Every day is one more accomplishment,” the nurses’ motto proclaims. As March 19th is National Certified Nurses Day, let’s take a moment to remember some of the brave nurses of the Star Trek Universe who help keep the medical facilities up and running, and the patients on their feet.