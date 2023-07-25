The Mystery Ally of the Dominion War

In the episode "Valiant," Jake Sisko believed that Starfleet was sending Nog to visit the Grand Nagus of the Ferengi Alliance to deliver a proposal which would allow the Ferengi to side with the Federation. While the mission was sidetracked in that particular episode, were further attempts to bring the Ferengi into the war made? And were they successful? After all, the Dominion had previously taken Grand Nagus Zek's lover Ishka hostage, and the outcome of the war would influence systems throughout the region. It is possible that these factors convinced the Ferengi that aligning with the Federation would be more beneficial (and profitable) than remaining neutral.

The Son'a were known to manufacture ketracel-white for the Dominion's Jem'Hadar soldiers at some of their colonies, including at Devos II. Did the events of Star Trek: Insurrection convince the Son'a to switch sides? While their reunification with the Ba'ku might provide excellent motivation to ally with the Federation, the evidence to support such a move is not as clear. The mention of ketracel-white production for the Dominion on Devos II in "Penumbra" occurs after the events of Insurrection. It is also possible that Devos II was one of only a few Son'a colonies to continue their support of the Dominion, or that the Dominion had subjugated the colony and forced them to produce the much-needed drug.