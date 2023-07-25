Celebrating The Motion Picture

Rising from the Ashes

TMP fell into place following the demise of Star Trek: Phase II, the proposed television series that would have brought the Enterprise and most of the TOS cast back to the small screen. And Phase II rose out of the ashes of a proposed TOS feature that was to have been directed by Philip Kaufman (The Right Stuff).

A Wise Choice?

Robert Wise was both a sensible and unlikely choice to direct TMP. The two-time Oscar winner's previous credits included The Day the Earth Stood Still, The Andromeda Strain, West Side Story, Run Silent, Run Deep, The Haunting and The Sound of Music, so he’d had at least some exposure to sci-fi filmmaking. And he began his career as a film editor, working on Citizen Kane, widely regarded as one of the best movies ever made. Orson Welles directed that film, of course, and Welles later provided the voice for TMP trailers.