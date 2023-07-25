The Motion Picture, A Convention and Persis Khambatta

Having guested at numerous cons; I had some sense of what worked (and what didn’t). Like other newcomers to the con game, this well-intentioned guy had booked a problematic guest line-up. Back then, you really needed a headliner, which meant one of 20 people (Gene Roddenberry and the regular casts of TOS and TNG; I think this was pre-Deep Space Nine). Episodic guest stars were fine as secondary con guests with Trek novelists, comic book people and writers comprising tertiary guests, extra added attractions that weren’t going to draw many (any?) more attendees to the event.

However, the line-up here was Mark Lenard (Spock’s Vulcan dad), Tony Todd (Worf’s Klingon brother, Candyman and later an eerie figure in the Final Destination flicks), Persis Khambatta, Arne Starr (inker of DC Comics’ Star Trek title) and me. I liked Lenard enormously and he was so beloved by fans that he could be regarded as a headliner -- but certainly not at this con, because, due to scheduling conflicts, he couldn’t be there on Saturday, the big day. Lenard would only appear Sunday. Todd and Khambatta hadn’t done many (any?) cons at the time. Starr and I were just window dressing. We didn’t really count.

Saturday arrived and the event opened and -- crickets! The place was a desert. There weren’t many people, maybe 100 tops. The dealers were unhappy. Few fans, and they weren’t buying much merchandise! Ticket revenue wasn’t going to cover the guests’ travel, much less other expenses.

So, what went wrong? Well, as I suggested, the guest line-up might be partially to blame. But there was also the hotel’s "under construction" state, inadequate advertising and promotion, potential oversaturation in the Philadelphia marketplace (which already boasted several SF and comics cons annually) and competition from local "mundane" attractions (like sporting events and concerts). I don’t recall the weather, but that too can be a crucial factor. Heavy rain, unexpected snowfall or perfect, beautiful outdoor weather can, naturally, depress indoor attendance.