The Measure of a... Flan?

I even learned to play the trombone in high school because I wanted to be more like Will Riker. In the hands of Will Riker, the trombone is a work of art. In the hands of teenage me, it could be used as a punishment for shoplifting in some countries. Jonathan Frakes, if you’re reading this: I love you, and you have a lot to answer for.

Then, something miraculous happened. I finished high school, moved out of home, and went to university. And during a particularly depressing stint of shared house living, neck-deep in a Trek re-watch I decided to start cooking, using Star Trek’s culinary delights as inspiration. If I was addled enough to model myself on Riker, why not teach myself to cook using the gastronomical wonders of Star Trek as my cookbook?

First up was Hasperat. DS9 being my favourite of all the Trek universes, I naturally wanted to turn out some legit Bajoran cuisine. As near as I could tell, Hasperat was basically an unspeakable briny something wrapped in a burrito. Seeing as how I was living near Koreatown, I went down to my local Korean supermarket, struck up a really weird conversation with the clerk, and tried to describe what I was looking for.

"Ro Laren," I found myself explaining to the thoroughly confused man at the counter. "Fish roe?" he said, sweat beading understandably on his face. Things were going badly. Then, I explained the flavor profile, he clapped his hands together, and took me over to the fridge. He handed me a jar of kimchi, and then helped me through an approximation of the recipe.