Published Apr 6, 2014
The Male Star Trek Character You'd Like To Be Stuck on a Planet With Is...
Which of these male characters would you like to be stuck on a planet with? That was the question we asked for this week's StarTrek.com poll, and the options were Jonathan Archer, Chakotay, James T. Kirk, Odo, Jean-Luc Picard, Benjamin Sisko, Tom Paris, Will Riker, Spock and Trip Tucker. More than 25,000 fans voted and here are the results:
Jean-Luc Picard (25%)
Spock (12%)
Chakotay (11%)
Trip Tucker (11%)
William Riker (10%)
James T. Kirk (9%)
Odo (7%)
Tom Paris (6%)
Benjamin Sisko (4%)
Jonathan Archer (4%)
So, how did YOUR choice fare?