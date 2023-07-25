Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 6, 2014

    The Male Star Trek Character You'd Like To Be Stuck on a Planet With Is...

    The Male Star Trek Character You'd Like To Be Stuck on a Planet With Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which of these male characters would you like to be stuck on a planet with? That was the question we asked for this week's StarTrek.com poll, and the options were Jonathan Archer, Chakotay, James T. Kirk, Odo, Jean-Luc Picard, Benjamin Sisko, Tom Paris, Will Riker, Spock and Trip Tucker. More than 25,000 fans voted and here are the results:

    Jean-Luc Picard (25%)
    Spock (12%)

    Chakotay (11%)
    Trip Tucker (11%)
    William Riker (10%)
    James T. Kirk (9%)
    Odo (7%)
    Tom Paris (6%)
    Benjamin Sisko (4%)
    Jonathan Archer (4%)

    So, how did YOUR choice fare?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top