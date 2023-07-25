Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Jul 11, 2016

    The Making of "Sledgehammer"

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Paramount Pictures has just released a behind-the-scenes look at Rihanna’s “Sledgehammer” music video, featuring comments from director Floria Sigismondi. She explains that “Sledgehammer” is about “breaking down walls.” As for the music video itself, “the idea of taking it somewhere that had this otherworldly landscape" and using pieces from the film "were a perfect combination.”

    Star Trek Beyond will open on July 22. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the latest Enterprise adventure.

