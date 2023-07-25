The Making of "Sledgehammer"

Paramount Pictures has just released a behind-the-scenes look at Rihanna’s “Sledgehammer” music video, featuring comments from director Floria Sigismondi. She explains that “Sledgehammer” is about “breaking down walls.” As for the music video itself, “the idea of taking it somewhere that had this otherworldly landscape" and using pieces from the film "were a perfect combination.”

Star Trek Beyond will open on July 22.