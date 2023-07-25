Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 22, 2015

    The Logical Gifts: New Wine Glasses and Charms

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It's just about time to eat, drink and be merry for the holiday season, and the Star Trek Shop here at StarTrek.com has just added the perfect item to help bring logic to the "drink" part of the equation: a set of Star Trek: The Next Generation Wine Charms.

    There are six individual wine charms, each measuring .6" inches across and tall, with loop .75" inches across, and they come in a variety of colors to designate... glass ownership. Logical, right? Especially since you don't want to accidentally drink that Klingon's eggnog.

    The set costs $14.95. Go to the www.Shop.StarTrek.com to purchase.

    And the perfect complement to the wine charms is a Star Trek: The Next Generation Delta Wine Glass Set. Also available now in the Star Trek Shop, the set includes two (2) emblazoned with the TNG delta. The set costs $19.95. Go to www.Shop.StarTrek.com to purchase.

