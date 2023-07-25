The Log Lady's Influence on Wrath of Khan

Catherine embraced her role as a pioneer behind the camera and brought with her a wit, sense of humor, and a charm that helped make the films she worked on – be they low-budget independent productions or major motion pictures – all the better because of her involvement. In interviews with her, her respect for colleagues like Nicholas Meyer and Gayne Rescher is evident. Her enthusiasm for her work is on display in quote from an interview she granted Kenneth George Godwin for Cinefantastique conducted at the time of TWOK’s production, on December 12, 1981, and which is available on Cageyfilms.com. Catherine said of TWOK: “They decided to make another one (STAR TREK) and this time they got a very good script and they found a wonderful young director named Nicholas Meyer." And, "It’s still kind of fun to be spending all this time on a spaceship.” She could not know at the time that her work on that film would be appreciated more than 30 years later or that she was helping to create one of the films that became a benchmark by which all Hollywood sequels are measured. Catherine enjoyed that she was able to wear several hats on the film, pitching in to help whenever and wherever she could on the films she helped make.

In the more than 800 images we have been privileged to study from the Papers of Nicholas Meyer Collection at the University of Iowa Libraries, we are struck by how many have Catherine in them, sometimes in the forefront and sometimes in the background, yet always contributing, always a constant presence on set.

To celebrate her legacy on screen and off, and her special place in Star Trek history, these are images of Catherine – some never before made available - working on the sets of The Wrath of Khan, courtesy of Nicholas Meyer, and his collection at the University of Iowa.