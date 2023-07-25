Published Jan 23, 2018
The Light of Kahless #2 Out Tomorrow
IDW Publishing's Star Trek: Discovery comic book adventures will continue on Wednesday with the release of Star Trek: Discovery - The Light of Kahless #2. The tale -- in which "secrets are revealed that will change the course of the galaxy forever" -- is written by Mike Johnson and Discovery series staff writer Kirsten Beyer, with the art and cover by Tony Shasteen.
Discovery #2 will run 32 pages and costs $3.99. IDW is also offering a trio of variant/retail incentive covers by Declan Shalvey, Aaron Harvey and Jordie Bellaire. Further, fans should be on the lookout as well for a photo cover.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.