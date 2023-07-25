Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 31, 2015

    The Last of the Trek/Apes

    The Last of the Trek/Apes

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The battle for conquest of the Planet of the Apes will come to a conclusion on Wednesday, April 8, when IDW Publishing releases Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #5, the final installment in its blockbuster five-part Trek/Apes comic book crossover adventure. Written by the sibling tandem of Scott Tipton and David Tipton, and featuring art and a cover by Rachael Stott, Trek/Apes #5 asks the following question: Can Captain Kirk wrest control of the Gorilla army from the Klingons? Check outStarTrek.com's exclusive First Look at preview pages.

    Trek/Apes #5
    Star Trek
    Planet of the Apes
    comicshoplocator.com
    StarTrek.com
    Star Trek

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top