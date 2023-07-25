The Last of the Trek/Apes

The battle for conquest of the Planet of the Apes will come to a conclusion on Wednesday, April 8, when IDW Publishing releases Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #5, the final installment in its blockbuster five-part Trek/Apes comic book crossover adventure. Written by the sibling tandem of Scott Tipton and David Tipton, and featuring art and a cover by Rachael Stott, Trek/Apes #5 asks the following question: Can Captain Kirk wrest control of the Gorilla army from the Klingons? Check outStarTrek.com's exclusive First Look at preview pages.