Published Jan 18, 2016
The Klingons Return in IDW's Manifest Destiny, Out in April
The Klingons are back! The Klingons are back. Yes, it’ll be Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew versus the Klingons when IDW Publishing releases Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #1 (of 4) in April, with subsequent installments to come on a bi-weekly basis. Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott have written the adventure, while Angel Hernandez, the artist behind the popular Star Trek/Green Lantern crossover, will provide the art and cover. Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #1 will run 40 pages and cost $4.99. Fans should also be on the lookout for subscription variants featuring covers by Tony Shasteen and Rachael Stott.
And, not to bury the lead, but IDW will also release Star Trek: Manifest Destiny: Klingon Language Edition #1 (of 4). Yes, you read that correctly. The four-part, bi-weekly miniseries – by the same authors, with the same art, cover and variants, will be completely translated into Klingon. It will also run 40 pages and cost $4.99.
