The Klingons Return in IDW's Manifest Destiny, Out in April

And, not to bury the lead, but IDW will also release Star Trek: Manifest Destiny: Klingon Language Edition #1 (of 4). Yes, you read that correctly. The four-part, bi-weekly miniseries – by the same authors, with the same art, cover and variants, will be completely translated into Klingon. It will also run 40 pages and cost $4.99.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek tales, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.