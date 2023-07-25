The Jackpot Party Carries On, Trek-style, in the U.K.

Jackpot Party has already launched - in the U.K., and for players over 18 - the exclusive and hugely popular TOS online casino slot games Star Trek: Episode 1 - Red Alert, Star Trek: Episode 2 - Explore New Worlds and Star Trek: Episode 3 - The Trouble with Tribbles, and today, May 12, they're lifting the veil on Star Trek: Episode 4 - Trap A Tribble.

Fascinatingly, to paraphrase Spock, players can't just click onto Jackpot Party and get in on the 'Trap A Tribble' action. Rather, they have to earn the right to do so by collecting the necessary number of Medals playing Episodes 1, 2 and 3.

In addition to that unique variation, 'Trap A Tribble' will feature several groundbreaking feature rounds not before seen in online play. One of four Win Warps can occur at the conclusion of any spin, and they'll include the Spock Multiplier (which multiplies overall wins from 3 to 10 times); the Scotty Wild Reel (which changes 1 or 2 reels into all Wilds); the Enterprise Fly By (in which the Enterprise zips by, turning all symbols in winning combinations into one of the other reels' symbols); and Kirk's Gone Wild (in which a female alien dances over the reels, turning all Kirk symbols into Wild symbols).

Further, players are awarded a Medal each time they trigger the Trap A Tribble feature, and those Medals can be used to unlock bonuses and fresh content.

Anyone over 18 in England can join in the fun by visiting Jackpot Party.com. Players and those interested in viewing Jackpot Party's Star Trek slot game footage, Mega Big and Jackpot win videos, competitions and trivia can also visit their Facebook and YouTube pages. For daily updates you can follow Jackpot Party on Twitter.