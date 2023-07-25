This May, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 24, and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, continuing with the I.K.S. Drovana.The I.K.S. Drovana is a Klingon Vor’cha-class ship. While secretly placing cloaked mines in a section of the Bajoran System, the Drovana was seriously damaged when one of the cloaked mines accidentally detonated. The U.S.S. Defiant towed the Drovana back to Deep Space 9 for repairs, where Worf and Kurn were able to secretly obtain the access codes needed to detonate the rest of the cloaked mines. This brand new expansion marks the return of the Klingon Vor’cha- class ship. The Vor’cha-class has proven very popular in Attack Wing since its first appearance in the Starter Set. While there is a new Mirror Universe Vor’cha-class ship in the 2015-2016 Organized Play Reinforcement Boosters, this is the first time a Klingon Vor’cha has appeared since the Starter Set. The release of the I.K.S. Drovana Expansion Pack has been greatly anticipated by fans. Those familiar with the Vor’cha Class will recognize the strong 5 Primary Weapon Value, 1 Agility, 5 Hull and 3 Shields all for 28 SP. The generic version loses one Shield and one Weapon Upgrade Slot compared to the named version. The I.K.S. Drovana has a special ability that allows you to discard 1 of your non-disabled upgrades to cancel 1 hit or critical hit result.