The History of Star Trek Collectible Cups

Plastic cups make an excellent item to collect, as they're one of the easiest of the “collect-edible” memorabilia to clean and keep. Collect-edibles is that special category of Star Trek memorabilia that is somehow associated with food – whether it is food itself, like the Kellogg’s Star Trek (2009) waffles, or the containers and packaging of food, like Burger King French fry boxes. Designed to be disposal (or eaten!), most collect-edibles are difficult to maintain. However, plastic cups are meant to be used and reused, and hence are easier to collect than say waffles or cardboard boxes which held food. Also, the cups are usually free or available for a nominal additional fee, making them a cost-effective and affordable item for fans. We got our Star Trek Beyond plastic cups -- and are ready for more.

