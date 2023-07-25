Published Mar 1, 2017
The Graphic Novel Collection Available Now in U.S.
The Graphic Novel Collection Available Now in U.S.
Last month, Eaglemoss revealed the brand-new Star Trek: The Graphic Novel Collection that launched in the UK. Now, they've announced to all American Trek fans the launch of the Star Trek: The Graphic Novel Collection in the U.S.A. So, the wait is over.
This hardback book collection brings the entire history of Star Trek comics together for the first time, celebrating 50 years of Star Trek in a single series with extraordinary stories that have been out of print for decades. Everything is there: Gold Key’s first Star Trek comic published in 1967, the British strips, the Marvel books and from Malibu's titles to those from Paramount (Marvel), Wildstorm, Tokyopop and IDW Publishing. The Graphic Novel Collection is presented in brand-new hardback editions with new, specially commissioned introductions designed to provide context to each story. Each volume contains 144-186 delightful pages of art and stories bound in a deluxe hardcover.
This collection is only available online, so why not subscribe to the collection to ensure each graphic novel is delivered to you? Visit the American website at http://bit.ly/StartrekGraphicNovelUSA for more information about exclusive free gifts, worth more than $70, and check back with StarTrek.com for regular updates about upcoming releases and for detailed looks at each novel as it is released. If you live in the UK the collection is available at http://bit.ly/StartrekGraphicNovelUK.