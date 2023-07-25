The Graphic Novel Collection Available Now in U.S.

This hardback book collection brings the entire history of Star Trek comics together for the first time, celebrating 50 years of Star Trek in a single series with extraordinary stories that have been out of print for decades. Everything is there: Gold Key’s first Star Trek comic published in 1967, the British strips, the Marvel books and from Malibu's titles to those from Paramount (Marvel), Wildstorm, Tokyopop and IDW Publishing. The Graphic Novel Collection is presented in brand-new hardback editions with new, specially commissioned introductions designed to provide context to each story. Each volume contains 144-186 delightful pages of art and stories bound in a deluxe hardcover.