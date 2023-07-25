The Future Is Definitely Female Panel Highlights

“There are a lot of men on the set,” Wiseman said, “but a woman’s perspective (Berg’s) is always at the forefront.”

Berg closed out the session by teasing things to come in season two of Discovery. “I would just say… watch,” she said. “Not to spoil anything, but I think that there are clues. It takes too many months to figure out how to do this and then their beautiful performances are crafted, and then we are in post. So, I am not going to tell you everything right now. You have clues at the end of the (first season’s) final episode as to where we are going. And I can promise you that the characters you’ve fallen in love with, you are going to get to know them better. We get much deeper into character exploration this year, and we will meet some new folks. We love our group -- and you are going to learn more about them. So…”

Star Trek: Discovery's first season is available on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. It's available on Netflix in the rest of the world.