The Funnest Frontier: Which Star Trek Characters Should Be Animated?

One big strength of Lower Decks is its cast, who manage to succeed as both canonical members of the “real-life” Star Trek universe, and also successful as comedic animated characters! On the fourth episode of the official Star Trek podcast, The Pod Directive, Lower Decks showrunner Mike McMahan explained how the show’s comedic approach fits perfectly into the Star Trek ethos. The crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos don’t get into trouble because they’re terrible, dumb people, but because they’re very good people with very human(oid) flaws

When Riker joined them in the Season 1 finale, he didn’t have to act much differently than he does in his live-action role. With just a few 2D tweaks, Riker’s big personality fit right in on an animated show — as did Troi as his droll right hand. So it got me to thinking: what other characters in the franchise are ready-made for cartoon adventures?