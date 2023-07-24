The Four Lights

“There are four lights!”

Those are the final words Captain Jean-Luc Picard shouts out to his torturer, Gul Madred. Good prevails over evil and all is well with the world. And yet, in the epilogue to the story our hero acknowledges that he was ready to capitulate, prepared to recognize a lie as truth: it was the only way to escape physical pain.

"Chain of Command, Part II" is hard to look at under any circumstances. Much of the episode takes place in a torture room with more shadows than lights, with an officer of a dictatorial regime trying — for days — to force the will of a person he can only see as the enemy.

I was a teenager when it was my turn to see it for the first time, at the end of the ‘90s in Argentina —the country where I was born and currently live. It was a moving experience for the audience, but for me it was also the beginning of a journey into a past that I only knew from hearsay.

I'm talking about the last civil-military dictatorship my country experienced. In 1976, the armed forces removed the democratic government through a coup d'état. The military junta remained in power until 1983 and did not leave without first declaring a broad amnesty, later repealed by President Raúl Alfonsín. The official pardon included the crimes against humanity committed by the military and civilians under the dubious cover of what became known as "the Dirty War:" the disappearance of people and the torture to break the ones the military considered the enemy.

Beyond the historiographical controversies that layer this subject, what I want to emphasize is that my interest in understanding the history of my country came after seeing this episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation and the gut-wrenching performance given by Patrick Stewart. When preparing for the episode, Stewart turned to Amnesty International to get videos that helped him understand the suffering and trauma of those subjected to torture. Frank Abatermarco, one of the episode’s writers (along with Jeri Taylor, uncredited), also consulted this organization.