Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Jul 12, 2017

    THE FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Beyond - The Makeup Artistry of Joel Harlow

    THE FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Beyond - The Makeup Artistry of Joel Harlow

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Beyond, in additon to a whole lot of action, delivered a galaxy of fresh aliens that made their debuts in the rebooted franchise. The man behind those aliens was Oscar-winning makeup artist Joel Harlow, and now he and his work are the subject of an upcoming book titled Star Trek Beyond -- The Makeup Artistry of Joel Harlow

    Nazzaro and illustrated with countless color illustrations and photographs.StarTrek.com is pleased to share First Looks at the cover and inside spreads from the hardback, which will be released October 17 in the U.S. and U.K. by Titan Books.

    Star Trek Beyond -- The Makeup Artistry of Joel Harlow explores how Harlow and his team of talented creatives set to work on creating aliens from over 50 different races for the film and documented the entire creative process for each one in exhaustive detail, from preliminary sketches to final make-up application. The book will span 208 pages and cost 29.99 British Pounds and $45 US dollars.



    www.amazon.com

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top