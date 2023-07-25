Published Jul 12, 2017
THE FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Beyond - The Makeup Artistry of Joel Harlow
Star Trek Beyond, in additon to a whole lot of action, delivered a galaxy of fresh aliens that made their debuts in the rebooted franchise. The man behind those aliens was Oscar-winning makeup artist Joel Harlow, and now he and his work are the subject of an upcoming book titled Star Trek Beyond -- The Makeup Artistry of Joel Harlow
Nazzaro and illustrated with countless color illustrations and photographs.StarTrek.com is pleased to share First Looks at the cover and inside spreads from the hardback, which will be released October 17 in the U.S. and U.K. by Titan Books.
Star Trek Beyond -- The Makeup Artistry of Joel Harlow explores how Harlow and his team of talented creatives set to work on creating aliens from over 50 different races for the film and documented the entire creative process for each one in exhaustive detail, from preliminary sketches to final make-up application. The book will span 208 pages and cost 29.99 British Pounds and $45 US dollars.