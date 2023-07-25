The Final Frontier... Beer

We'll drink to this: Federation of Beer, based out of Calgary, Canada, and Clocktower Brew Pub, located in Ottawa, Canada, have joined forces on a new beer dubbed The Final Frontier. Federation of Beer previously brought fans Sindicate Lager and Vulcan Ale, as well as Klingon Warnog. The Final Frontier, which will be available in Canada, is based on a historic beer style called Kentucky Common, which was brewed at the turn of the 19th century in the American southeast. It is deep orange to light amber in color, and there is a soft cereal grain flavor reminiscent of lightly toasted bread. This is due to the triticale used in place of historically used corn; the triticale also helps to add a rich nice foam to the beer. Further, there is a small amount of floral and spicy notes due to the Cluster hops used, resulting in no real hop bitterness at the front. The beer's alcohol content will be 5.3 percent.