    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 10, 2014

    The Final "City on the Edge of Forever" Available Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    All good things, as they say, must come to an end, and so it is that Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever #5 -- of 5 -- will bring to a close Ellison's Hugo- and WGA Award-winning teleplay adatation when it's released on Wednesday by IDW Publishing. Written by Ellison, Scott Tipton & David Tipton, and featuring art by J.K. Woodward and a Juan Ortiz cover, the final installment finds James T. Kirk willing to sacrifice the woman he loves in order to save the universe as he knows it. You may have seen the episode, but you only think you know how it ends.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's Star Trek comic books.

