The Final "City on the Edge of Forever" Available Wednesday

All good things, as they say, must come to an end, and so it is that Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever #5 -- of 5 -- will bring to a close Ellison's Hugo- and WGA Award-winning teleplay adatation when it's released on Wednesday by IDW Publishing. Written by Ellison, Scott Tipton & David Tipton, and featuring art by J.K. Woodward and a Juan Ortiz cover, the final installment finds James T. Kirk willing to sacrifice the woman he loves in order to save the universe as he knows it. You may have seen the episode, but you only think you know how it ends.