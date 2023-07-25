Published Jan 10, 2014
The Federation Caitian Atrox Carrier
A true carrier, the Atrox has been updated by the Caitians and the Starfleet Corps of Engineers with modifications that give it some of the abilities of a science vessel, including subsystem targeting and bonuses to Shield and Auxiliary power. These abilities allow the Atrox to support its fighters as well as other ships in its fleet.
NOTE: Purchase of this ship from the C-Store will make its owner eligible for a Fleet Ship Module reduction when purchasing the new Fleet Caitian Atrox Carrier that became available in Tier 3 Fleet Spires with the launch of Season 8.
