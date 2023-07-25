Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 10, 2014

    The Federation Caitian Atrox Carrier

    By Star Trek Online

    A true carrier, the Atrox has been updated by the Caitians and the Starfleet Corps of Engineers with modifications that give it some of the abilities of a science vessel, including subsystem targeting and bonuses to Shield and Auxiliary power. These abilities allow the Atrox to support its fighters as well as other ships in its fleet.

    NOTE: Purchase of this ship from the C-Store will make its owner eligible for a Fleet Ship Module reduction when purchasing the new Fleet Caitian Atrox Carrier that became available in Tier 3 Fleet Spires with the launch of Season 8.

    We hope you enjoy this incredible ship and we’ll see you in-game!

