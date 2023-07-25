Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published May 7, 2012

    The Favorite Star Trek Alien Ability Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, in our latest fan poll, asked readers “Which alien ability would you choose? – and the options were Cybernetic Enhancement (Borg), Empathy (Betazeds), Exquisite Hearing (Ferengi), Shape Changing (Founders), Super Strength (Klingons) or Telepathy (Species 8472). And the winner was… Shape Changing, with a full 50% of the vote, besting Telepathy (15%), Empathy (14%), Cybernetic Enhancement (11%), Super Strength (9%) and Exquisite Hearing (1%).

    Whether or not you voted, are you surprised by the results?

    And here are some reader comments:

    "Shape changing, a no-brainer." - David Castlebury

    "Empathy is always underrated." - Patrick William Clemenger

    "By the way, if anyone's torn between the Betazed and the Klingons, let me remind you that of the many times Worf got owned; at least twice it was by Troi." - Constantinos Galilei

    "Cybernetic implants; my back and knees are shot. An upgrade to my eyes, too." - Stephen Crewes

    Do you agree?

