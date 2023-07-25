The Exhibition To Touch Down In Saint Louis

Star Trek: The Exhibition – the traveling, interactive, museum-style collection of Star Trek artifacts and information – is on the move again and its next port of call will be the Saint Louis Science Center. The Exhibition will open to the public on October 28, 2011, and run until May 28, 2012.

Anyone who has experienced The Exhibition at its previous stops – Louisville, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Detroit, Hollywood and Riverside, etc. – knows what visitors to the Saint Louis Science Center should expect. Among the highlights: costumes, sets, props and more from the five live-action Trek series and all 11 films, including Star Trek (2009). There’s also Dr. Crusher’s sickbay, Kirk’s chair, a transporter room, communicators, a Borg head, ship models, a Trek timeline and more. Much more. And, as always, you can sit in Kirk’s chair.

"Star Trek: The Exhibition aligns with our scientific mission," said Philip Needleman, interim President and CEO of the Science Center. "From the Planetarium to Cyberville and the Breakthrough Gallery to Space in Popular Culture, the Science Center is full of galleries directly related to science and technology that have been inspired in some way by Star Trek."

The Saint Louis Science Center will offer a sneak preview of The Exhibition to attendees of SciFest 2011, the Science Center’s annual six-day science festival, set for Oct. 18-23. On Friday, Oct. 21, The Exhibition will be open to SciFest Extravaganza guests, and on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Exhibition will be open to SciFest Family Fun Night visitors and Science Center Members.

Tickets are $17.50 for adults, $15.50 for seniors and $13.50 for children 5 to 12. General admission to the Science Center is free. Entrance to the exhibition is every half hour. The Science Center is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.slsc.org or call 800.456.SLSC, x4400.

For more information on the STAR TREK: THE EXHIBITIONand related programs at the Science Center, visit www.boldlygoexplore.org.