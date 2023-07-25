Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Oct 10, 2017

    The Exhibition Adds Discovery Props, Captain's Chair

    The Exhibition Adds Discovery Props, Captain's Chair

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: The Exhibition, currently at the Golden Mile in Blackpool, U.K., has just added items from the Star Trek: Discovery set to its collection of 100-plus original props, costumes and set pieces -- many of which have never been seen in the UK before.

    Among the Discovery items are:

    Mek'leth (Klingon Weapon)

    Phaser

    Set of Badges

    Vulcan Chime & Vulcan Pendant

    Gold/Silver/Copper Uniforms

    Captain's Chair

    Designed by the stage designer Andrew Edwards, The Exhibition is an experience for fans and families to visit, as it takes audiences on a journey through Star Trek's 50-plus-year history with original props, costumes, scripts and photographs, many from private collectors, as well as the opportunity to step aboard a spectacular recreation of the iconic bridge from The Original Series and, now, to sit in the Captain’ chair from Discovery.

    The Exhibition will be open daily from now through November 5. Go to www.startrekblackpool.co.uk/ for additional information and ticket details.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top