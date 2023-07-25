The Evolution of "Space Seed," Part 6

And of course, the character of Khan returned in one of 2013’s top ten movies of the year at U.S. box offices, Star Trek Into Darkness. The character’s inclusion speaks volumes about the inspiration of “Space Seed” and Star Trek II. The legacies of “Space Seed” and TWOK are undeniable.

Perhaps it was serendipity that during the preproduction of “Space Seed” Gene Roddenberry would receive a letter congratulating him on Star Trek being picked up for an entire season and its initially hopeful ratings. The letter dated October 5, 1966, located in the Gene Roddenberry archives at UCLA says, “Dear Gene and the rest of you hardworking people. Just heard the good news, and want you to know how proud and happy I am. Looks like you have a real hit on your hands, and we appreciate all your efforts.” The letter is signed Lucy. Lucille Ball, owner of Desilu Studios, which produced Star Trek, must have known that Star Trek was something rather special.

NEXT TIME: The role of hubris is Star Trek

___________________________________________

Maria Jose and John Tenuto are both sociology professors at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, specializing in popular culture and subculture studies. The Tenutos have conducted extensive research on the history of Star Trek, and have presented at venues such as Creation Conventions and the St. Louis Science Center. They have written for the official Star Trek Magazine and their extensive collection of Star Trek items has been featured in SFX Magazine. Their theory about the “20-Year Nostalgia Cycle” and research on Star Trek fans has been featured on WGN News, BBC Radio, and in the documentary The Force Among Us. They recently researched all known paperwork from the making of the classic episode "Space Seed" and are excited to be sharing some previously unreported information about Khan's first adventure with fellow fans. Contact the Tenutos at jtenuto@clcillinois.edu or mjtenuto@clcillinois.edu