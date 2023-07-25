Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Sep 8, 2013

    The Engineer Who'd Be Best "Handyman" Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, for our latest poll, asked “Which engineer would make the best ‘handyman?’” The options were Montgomery Scott, Geordi LaForge, Miles O’Brien, B’Elanna Torres and Charles “Trip” Tucker. More than 25,000 people took the time to vote and the results are as follows:

    Miles O'Brien - 36%

    Montgomery Scott - 31%

    Charles "Trip" Tucker III - 12%

    Geordi LaForge - 11%

    B'Elanna Torres - 9%

