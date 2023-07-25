Published Sep 8, 2013
The Engineer Who'd Be Best "Handyman" Is...
StarTrek.com, for our latest poll, asked “Which engineer would make the best ‘handyman?’” The options were Montgomery Scott, Geordi LaForge, Miles O’Brien, B’Elanna Torres and Charles “Trip” Tucker. More than 25,000 people took the time to vote and the results are as follows:
Miles O'Brien - 36%
Montgomery Scott - 31%
Charles "Trip" Tucker III - 12%
Geordi LaForge - 11%
B'Elanna Torres - 9%
