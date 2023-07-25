The Drex Files: DS9 -- A Day In The Life, Part I

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine holds an extra-special place in my heart. It's where I went from being a makeup artist to becoming a member of the legendary Star Trek art department. It all started while doing makeup on TNG. I lived on those beautiful Enterprise D sets. I ate, slept and worked there. To say I was blown away by them would be an understatement. They came out of the rarefied air of that art department. I knew that's where I belonged. I could feel it in my DNA.You had to be able to stretch to be art department. When I was a makeup artist, no one was going to tell me to make a translite for that wall over there, or that we needed to build a space station model by 6 tonight, or create backlit graphics for an entire Starfleet bridge by the end of the week. Working in the DS9 art department meant absolute unpredictability. Even more than makeup. It was crazy, and it was fun, and I made lifelong friends with people that were crazy, and fun. I was scanning my notes, and found what amounts to a diary of a day’s highlights while working on DS9, and I thought you guys would get a kick out of them. It seems extraordinarily fitting on this milestone celebration of Deep Space Nine... 20 years!March 24 1993. Nothing crazy going on at the moment. I wander down to Stage 18 where Herman is supervising the setting up of Bajoran farmer Mullibok’s home, on the Bajoran M-class moon of Jerrado. Stage is just plain magical. It’s a place where worlds of imagination can spring into existence over night. I never fail to get butterflies every time I pull open the heavy soundstage door. Stepping into darkness I’m hit with the usual blast of over-air conditioned air. It’s all a part of the transition into a world of make-believe that can often be all too real if things aren’t going right. I make my way through the dark, toward the sound of the crew at work. Pushing aside the heavy black muslin curtain I step into the bright stage lighting of Jerrado. A large painted scenic background stretches for miles, as the greens men hand-truck exotic looking flora. Herman spots me coming on to stage and smiles. “Good morning, Herman!” I say, as he breaks into a grin and laughs out his trademarked hello: ”I’ll be the judge of that!”