Published Jul 12, 2013
The Dilithium Mine Project
As fleets have expanded their holdings and rosters, a need to secure their supply chains has developed. To ensure that they have enough power to keep up with their demands, fleets have staked out claims on the dilithium rich asteroids of the Vlugta asteroid belt.
Similar to Fleet Starbases and Embassies, special projects will become available from time to time for fleets’ Dilithium Mines. Completion of these special projects will unlock new features to expand the commercial and technological appearance of your mine. Be quick, though – when a special project becomes available, it will only be available for a limited time; you must start the project before the end of the feature. Once you’ve started the project, you can keep working on it until it’s finished, even if the special event ends. As with Starbases and Embassies, you can only work on one special project at a time, so act fast!
Upon completion of this special project, enhancements will be made to the structure of your Fleet Dilithium Mine’s interior. Some of the flooring on the first level will be re-finished to provide views of the Dilithium deposits below, EV suits will be put on display near the entry way, and a couple of the walls next to them will be removed to also provide better views of the mine’s treasure. This special project is available now until around when server maintenance starts on July 25th, 2013 (or 7AM PDT — whichever is earlier).
Keep checking back to see what’s next on the featured project list! We hope you are enjoying Legacy of Romulus and we’ll see you in-game!
Charles GrayContent DesignerStar Trek Online