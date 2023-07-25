The Dhelan Retrofit and Dhael

The Dhelan Warbird was designed in the 23rd century in response to the Romulan Star Empire's conflicts with the Federation. The ship was larger than the T'liss Warbird, and carried a heavier payload of weapons to give it an edge in potential conflicts against Starfleet's Constitution-class vessels. As conflicts between the Federation and the Romulan Empire diminished, the Dhelan remained in the prototype stage, never seeing implementation in actual combat. Recently, unfinished models of the vessel have been modernized and put to use by the remnants of the Romulan people, who are utilizing any resources they can find to survive.

NOTE: Players who obtain both the Refit and Retrofit versions of a Romulan ship from the Legacy Pack or in-game C-Store will have two consoles that can be used on either vessel – they can also be transferred to the fleet version of the class, as well, if you own it. These consoles provide unique set bonuses when equipped together. Details on this set bonus can be found below.

Dhelan Warbird Retrofit (2000 ZEN)

(Tier 5 - Available in the Legacy Pack and in-game C-Store)

The Dhelan Warbird Retrofit is an upgraded, retrofitted version of the Dhelan Warbird.

It is equipped with a Romulan Battle Cloaking Device. This Cloaking device can be used in combat, but your weapon systems and shields are disabled while it is active.

The Dhelan Warbird Retrofit comes with a universal Sabotage Probe console. This console launches a Sabotage Probe at your current target which penetrates their shields and latches onto their outer hull.