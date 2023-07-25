Published Aug 30, 2013
The Dhelan Retrofit and Dhael
The Dhelan Warbird was designed in the 23rd century in response to the Romulan Star Empire's conflicts with the Federation. The ship was larger than the T'liss Warbird, and carried a heavier payload of weapons to give it an edge in potential conflicts against Starfleet's Constitution-class vessels. As conflicts between the Federation and the Romulan Empire diminished, the Dhelan remained in the prototype stage, never seeing implementation in actual combat. Recently, unfinished models of the vessel have been modernized and put to use by the remnants of the Romulan people, who are utilizing any resources they can find to survive.
NOTE: Players who obtain both the Refit and Retrofit versions of a Romulan ship from the Legacy Pack or in-game C-Store will have two consoles that can be used on either vessel – they can also be transferred to the fleet version of the class, as well, if you own it. These consoles provide unique set bonuses when equipped together. Details on this set bonus can be found below.
Dhelan Warbird Retrofit (2000 ZEN)
(Tier 5 - Available in the Legacy Pack and in-game C-Store)
The Dhelan Warbird Retrofit is an upgraded, retrofitted version of the Dhelan Warbird.
It is equipped with a Romulan Battle Cloaking Device. This Cloaking device can be used in combat, but your weapon systems and shields are disabled while it is active.
The Dhelan Warbird Retrofit comes with a universal Sabotage Probe console. This console launches a Sabotage Probe at your current target which penetrates their shields and latches onto their outer hull.
NOTE: Purchase of this ship from the C-Store will make its owner eligible for a Fleet Ship Module reduction when purchasing the Fleet Dhelan Warbird Retrofit.
Dhael Warbird (750 ZEN)
(Tier 2 - Available in the Legacy Pack and in-game C-Store)
The Dhael Warbird is a refit version of the Dhelan Warbird.
It is equipped with a Romulan Battle Cloaking Device. This Cloaking device can be used in combat, but your weapon systems and shields are disabled while it is active.
This ship comes with a universal Singularity Inverter console. This console allows you to use your ship's Singularity to absorb some of the power of incoming directed energy attacks. While active, this decreases the damage you suffer from directed energy and increases your Singularity power level as you take energy damage.
Console Set Bonus: Enhanced Defensive Systems Set
Equipping the Dhael and Dhelan Retrofit's consoles gives the Enhanced Defensive Systems set bonus. This increases your ship's Defense value based on how quickly you are moving. In addition, this provides a minor bonus to Shield Power.
The consoles that comprise this set are the Singularity Inverter and the Sabotage Probe.