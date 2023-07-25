The Designs Behind Star Trek Into Darkness Costumes

Now that the biggest secrets about Star Trek Into Darkness are out, the lid is being lifted on some of the smaller ones. For example, Film Sketcher, a blog devoted to concept design and storyboarding in science-fiction films and TV, and Clothes on Film, have unveiled concept designs – some used and some not -- for the costumes seen in Star Trek Into Darkness. Michael Kaplan served as the costume designer on STID, and he recruited Constantine Sekeris, Christopher Ross, Keith Christensen and others to conceive the various designs for the Klingons, the Enterprise crew and, of course, Khan.