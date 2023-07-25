The Deadly, Unnatural Selection Years

Let's think for a second about that immortality thing. Dr. David Sinclair at Harvard Medical School thinks it might not actually be out of the question. Say what? Don't get me wrong: as a person who's lived in the Presidio for years, I have a vested interest in living long enough to see whether Starfleet ever gets founded for real and where its headquarters ends up, but I think we need to invent space travel and found some offworld colonies before we start living forever. Let's make sure we have enough room to fit everyone if we keep making more people and they never die — I'm just thinking out loud here.

The Federation has the starships and the colonies, so how come they never jumped on board the immortality bandwagon after the Darwin Station incident? My guess is because the transporter pattern filtering trick is just plain dangerous: when the time comes to actually push the button and run the process on Dr. Pulaski, Captain Picard orders Chief O'Brien aside and does it himself, absolving everyone else of the responsibility in case something goes horribly wrong (not that the alternative was all that rosy either). It's a classy thing to do, but probably the only permissible thing under the circumstances, too. If you had the choice between having your body refreshed of all its age-related maladies or scattered at the subatomic level into the inky void of space, which would you choose? I suspect I'd rather not take my chances.

___________

Jon Sung is a contributing writer for XPRIZE and copywriting gun-for-hire to startups and ventures all over the San Francisco Bay area. When not wrangling words for business or pleasure, he serves as the first officer of the USS Loma Prieta, the hardest-partying Star Trek fan club in San Francisco.

