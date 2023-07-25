The Day Neelix Died: "Mortal Coil" at 20

It was 20 years ago today that Star Trek: Voyager fans first felt the emotional gut punch of “Mortal Coil.” A powerful, thought-provoking, beautifully acted episode, it showcased Ethan Phillips as Neelix. The Talaxian, up until then, often served to deliver lighter moments or to bolster the characters around him. But in “Mortal Coil,” episode 12 of season four, Neelix died, only to be brought back to life via Seven of Nine's Borg nanoprobes. However, his resurrection wasn't without complications, as he struggled physically, spiritually and emotionally in the days after.

To memorialize the occasion of its 20th anniversary, StarTrek.com presents some facts, figures and anecdotes about "Mortal Coil," as well as fresh comments from Ethan Phillips himself: